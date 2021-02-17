Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Drops By 19.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 13,370,000 shares. Currently, 34.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

AXDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $789.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.