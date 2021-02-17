Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Increases By 22.5%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFFY opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Affymax has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

