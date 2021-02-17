Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Drops By 20.3%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

AGGZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

