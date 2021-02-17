Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Grows By 48.0%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Amada has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

