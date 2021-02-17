Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 20.7%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Amesite stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. Amesite has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

