Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Expands By 20.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,094 shares of company stock valued at $180,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 56,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

