Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Grows By 20.9%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 41,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

