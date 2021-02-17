Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declines By 29.9%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. 3,730,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

