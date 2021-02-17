Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Decreases By 25.2%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,815,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,094,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund stock opened at $544.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 12 month low of $257.38 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.86.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.