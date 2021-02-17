Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Increases By 25.6%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 2,635,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,552.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $$16.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

FCBBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

