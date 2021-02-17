Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Increases By 25.2%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 21,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,958. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

