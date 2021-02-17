Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 19.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 534,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 409,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter.

