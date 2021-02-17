Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 20.0%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.