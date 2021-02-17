Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 27.0%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 421,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,693. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,100 shares of company stock worth $680,653 in the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.