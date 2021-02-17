Short Interest in Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Rises By 21.5%

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,051,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 3,333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS GPORQ opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

