Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declines By 28.6%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HXGBY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXGBY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

