Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Decreases By 20.2%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

