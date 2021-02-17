Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases By 33.1%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR remained flat at $$4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 557,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,239. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

