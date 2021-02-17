Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Declines By 20.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,909,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.