Short Interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Declines By 28.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MTSI stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 389,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,618. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,705 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

