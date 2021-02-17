Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Grows By 22.0%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MTCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. Metacrine has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.