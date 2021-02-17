Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Expands By 29.1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.50.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

