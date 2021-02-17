Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Drops By 31.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 540,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

