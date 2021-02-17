Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 23.5%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

