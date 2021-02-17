Short Interest in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Drops By 31.3%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $307.29 million, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHSP. Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.