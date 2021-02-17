Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Expands By 50.0%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BONTQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.