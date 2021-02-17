Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Increases By 34.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 117,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 87.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

