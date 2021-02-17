Short Interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Decreases By 25.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,990,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 100,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,860,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Transocean by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 734,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

