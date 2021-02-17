Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Expands By 41.8%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 14th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Unicharm alerts:

UNICY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.