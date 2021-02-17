Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Increases By 27.6%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384 in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY remained flat at $$1.68 on Wednesday. 6,548,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,691,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

