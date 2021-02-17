Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 25.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,124. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

