Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Decreases By 19.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,552.0 days.

WOLTF stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

