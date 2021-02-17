Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock makes up 1.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.74% of Shutterstock worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

