Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

