Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.38

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.38 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 723,758 shares changing hands.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.80 ($3.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.21.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

