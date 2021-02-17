Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

