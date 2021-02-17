Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

BUD stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

