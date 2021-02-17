Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.