Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average is $245.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

