Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 849,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 27.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

