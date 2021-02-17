Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

