Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,033,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

