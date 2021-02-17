SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) Shares Gap Up to $18.70

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), but opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.42 ($0.25), with a volume of 655,961 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.78. The stock has a market cap of £96.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects. The company operates through three segments: power generation, turbine and engineering service, and project development.

