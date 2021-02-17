SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.27 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $168.27 million and $6.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00863336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.64 or 0.04912669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043053 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,062,297 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

