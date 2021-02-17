SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. SJW Group also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

