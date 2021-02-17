Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 4,905 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,640. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

