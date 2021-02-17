Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $359,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 18,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

