Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $4,788,494 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,241. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.