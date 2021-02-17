Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $369.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,641. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.