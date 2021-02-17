Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. 27,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,948. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.